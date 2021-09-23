 
 

Jerry Messing Still Battles Partial Paralysis After COVID Fight

The 'Freaks and Geeks' star, who was hospitalized in August and placed on a ventilator, is said to be trying to stay positive and thinking 'things are looking up' for him.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Jerry Messing has been left partially paralyzed after battling coronavirus. The 35-year-old was hospitalized in August and placed on a ventilator, and although he is now out of intensive care and breathing without the aid of a machine, he's still suffering a string of issues.

The "Freaks and Geeks" actor told TMZ he has trouble moving his arms and legs, and cannot stand or walk by himself. However, he has been undergoing physical therapy sessions and working with a machine to regain movement in his legs. His father explained he is being cared for at a rehabilitation centre in Tampa, Florida.

Jerry, who no longer has a fever or cough and has tested negative for coronavirus, has been warned by doctors he could face a long recovery ahead, but he is trying to stay positive and thinks "things are looking up" for him.

It was previously reported the "Even Stevens" actor was awaiting his second Pfizer vaccine when he contracted the virus, and he has been advised to wait for the next dose until he's fully recovered from the pneumonia he contracted while battling COVID-19.

When news of the actor's hospitalization broke last month, his dad James admitted his son was "struggling to survive" but "nobody was allowed to visit."

Paul Feig's Tweet

Paul Feig sent a message of support to Jerry Messing.

"Freaks and Geeks" creator Paul Feig sent a message of support via his Twitter account at the time, writing, "Sending all my love and positive energy to Jerry Messing, a wonderful talented guy. He was such an important part of Freaks & Geeks in his role as the always upbeat Gordon Crisp. Here's to a full recovery, my friend."

