JayDaYoungan Released From Jail After Arrested for Accessory to Murder

The '23 Island' rapper, whose real name is Javorius Tykies Scott, was taken into police custody in connection to a deadly altercation that took place in August 2020.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - JayDaYoungan has finally gotten his freedom back. Just a few days after he was taken into police custody for accessory to murder, the "23 Island" rapper was unveiled to have been released from jail.

The 23-year-old MC, whose real name is Javorius Tykies Scott, was freed from prison on Monday, September 20. He was released after posting a $175,000 bond.

Following his release, JayDaYoungan took to his Instagram account to share an update with his fans. "ALL IS WELL NOW," he assured his followers. "TOP PROSPECT FREE ALL THE GUYS YEEEEE."

JayDaYoungan was taken into police custody on Thursday, September 16. The Advocate reported that local sheriff deputies booked him into Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of Accessory to Second-Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice.

The "Elimination" spitter was arrested in connection to a deadly altercation back in 2020. According to WAFB6, he was involved in a violent drive-by shooting on August 8 that year around 7:30 P.M. between local rival gangs. Fox 8, meanwhile, has identified the gangs as La Familia and Purple City Boys.

The shooting left an innocent woman named Zion Hutcherson dead. However, officials stated that they believed the 21-year-old mother of one was not the target of the shooting. She reportedly fell victim after getting hit by a stray bullet.

This was not the first time JayDaYoungan had a run-in with the law. In February 2020, he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. He was busted by police while hiding in the attic after he reportedly beat his pregnant girlfriend.

In April the same year, JayDaYoungan was arrested once again along with his girlfriend Jordan Brooks. They were booked on charges of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

