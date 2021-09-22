Uma Thurman Discloses Own Abortion Drama in Opposition to New Texas Pro-Life Law

Instagram Celebrity

Revealing that she terminated a pregnancy when she was a teenager, the 'Pulp Fiction' actress brands the new legislation 'another discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged.'

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Uma Thurman has opened up about her own abortion drama while taking aim at a new Texas pro-life law in a newspaper article.

In a piece for The Washington Post, the "Pulp Fiction" star, who reveals she terminated a pregnancy when she was a teenager, admits she's appalled by the new legislation, which allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who helps women obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

"This law is yet another discriminatory tool against those who are economically disadvantaged," Uma wrote. "Women and children of wealthy families retain all the choices in the world, and face little risk."

"I am grief-stricken, as well, that the law pits citizen against citizen, creating new vigilantes who will prey on these disadvantaged women, denying them the choice not to have children they are not equipped to care for, or extinguishing their hopes for the future family they might choose."

Talking about her own abortion, the actress explains she made the decision to terminate a pregnancy because she felt unable to provide a stable home for a baby.

"It has been my darkest secret until now," she explained. "I am 51 years old, and I am sharing it with you from the home where I have raised my three children, who are my pride and joy."

"To all of you - to women and girls of Texas, afraid of being traumatized and hounded by predatory bounty hunters; to all women outraged by having our bodies' rights taken by the state; and to all of you who are made vulnerable and subjected to shame because you have a uterus - I say: I see you. Have courage. You are beautiful. You remind me of my daughters."