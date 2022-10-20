 

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Jordan B, who shares a son with the late rapper, claims Carena V smashed the 'Top' rhymer months following JayDaYoungan's passing after Carena accuses Jordan of cheating on the 'Opps' spitter.

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - JayDaYoungan's girlfriend and baby mama are feuding on social media, months following his tragic passing in a shooting. Carena V has clapped back at Jordan B after the latter accused the former of hooking up with another rapper, Fredo Bang, after the Bogalusa native's death.

It's unclear what caused the dispute between the two women, but Carena first threw allegation at Jordan. "and Jordan you was f**king the week of the funeral …. did you love jay?" JayDaYoungan's last girlfriend tweeted on Wednesday, October 19. This prompted Jordan to expose Carena for her alleged tryst with Fredo. "Girl why you lying like this???? Lmfaoooo ain't my fault you f**ked fredo boo," she replied.

Carena didn't stop there as she accused Jordan of cheating on JayDaYoungan when they were together. "And b***h didnt you f**k off on Jay hella times??????? While he was alive????? Yall somebody dig that t**t up for me RQ," she claimed. Jordan denied it as tweeting, "If I f**ked off hella times then why tf he kept coming back? Make it make sense & please don't say for no damn baby either."

In a separate post, Carena penned, "Didn't somebody fly you out and rob you? Didn't you f**k chief keef [Jay-Z's] favorite rapper! And the whole BR college students, Tablo & got his name tatted and lief and said it was for your son, then went to get it covered up." Jordan responded by once again mentioning Carena's alleged relationship with Fredo, "Lmfaoooo you want this to be bout me so bad. All your lies baby you got 4 mouth fulls to say about me but you acting like you choking on d**k when they was saying you f**ked fredo!"

Carena went on mocking Jordan, "You f**ked on Too Many rappers not one of them cuffed! Except jay which is why yo a** been obsessed with him this whole time." To this, Jordan wrote back, "Wrong b***h h** all that nut got your brain clogged up! It's a lil dizzy up there boo and I ain't f**k on no n***as nun while with jay... this bout You."

During the whole exchange, Carena never denied the allegation that she hooked up with Fredo, though she didn't confirm it either.

