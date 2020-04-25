 
 

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

The SoundCloud rapper and his girlfriend Jordan Brooks are booked on gun and drug charges in Georgia after police conducted a search at an Airbnb home, where murder suspect Kelzon Terrell Clark was also staying.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - JayDaYoungan has had another run-in with the law. The rapper and his girlfriend Jordan Brooks, who is reportedly pregnant with their child, were arrested during a search on Tuesday morning, April 21 for a murder suspect, Kelzon Terrell Clark, in Georgia.

JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javarious Scott, is believed to be in the Atlanta area shooting a music video and possibly buying a property in Marietta. He and his soon-to-be-baby mama were found in the same house, an Airbnb home at 126 Joy Springs Ct. in Senoia, where Kelzon was also staying.

The rapper and his girlfriend were booked on charges of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, narcotics possession, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They attempted to flush a large amount of marijuana down the toilet to no avail, according to Investigator Mike Mathis with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Five other occupants, including Kelzon, were also arrested during the search. Kelzon, who is wanted out of Washington Parrish, Louisiana on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharging a weapon, told investigators that he had coronavirus and could not go to jail, but has since tested negative for COVID-19.

JayDaYoungan has reportedly been released on bond after fellow rapper KSoo posted about his arrest on Instagram, saying, "Free my gansta kno he bonding right out he ant broke." JayDaYoungan and his girlfriend are not scheduled for court until December.

This isn't the first time JayDaYoungan landed in legal trouble. In February of this year, he was arrested in Texas following a family domestic abuse warrant that was issued after he was accused of hitting a pregnant woman, who is now believed to be the mother of his child. At the time, he tried to hide in the attic of a home. Officers also reportedly found $24,000 in cash, along with oxycodone, promethazine and several firearms in the home.

