Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Is as Glamorous as Ever in First Footage of 'Sex and the City' Revival

HBO Max TV

Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - The first footage of upcoming "Sex and the City" revival has found its way out online. On Monday, September 20, HBO Max aired a promo for its lineup and it featured the first look at the highly-anticipated reboot "And Just Like That..." starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

The video sees Sarah reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw. She is joined by Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, and Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes as they look still glamorous as ever.

Later, Carrie and Big (Chris Noth) can be seen having a steamy moment. He affectionately wraps his arms around Carrie from behind as they wash dishes in their upscale NYC apartment. The couple then shares a sweet kiss.

On "And Just Like That...", Carrie and her pals endure friendship and relationship troubles in their 50s. Other cast members who reprise their respective roles on the new series include Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Bridget Moynahan as Natasha Naginsky, and John Corbett as Aidan Shaw.

"I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," John, who plays Carrie's other serious boyfriend said of his involvement on the project. "I like all those people, they've been very nice to me."

While most stars are returning for the reboot, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the original HBO series and two films, opted out the revival amid rumors of a feud between her and Sarah.

It was also said that the reboot would feature the addition of three new black female characters. Responding to the TV Line story, HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys said, "We are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York, so it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."