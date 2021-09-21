Steve Harvey Gushes Over How Happy Lori With Boyrfriend Michael B. Jordan

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the 64-year-old comedian and 'Family Feud' host confirms that the 'Black Panther' actor has earned his approval, adding, 'He's just a good guy.'

AceShowbiz - Steve Harvey has nothing but good words for stepdaughter Lori Harvey's boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 64-year-old comedian confirmed that the "Black Panther" actor has earned his approval.

"I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," Steve shared in the September 20 interview. 'It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it's the first time she's been happy."

Of the "Creed II" actor, the famed comedian said, "He's just a good guy. If he wasn't, get him out of here, 'cause I have ways." The "Family Feud" host went on to gushed, "But I can't say nothing bad, man. He's just got a great family, man. He's a spiritual guy."

He then joked, "[But] he's not the sexiest man alive to me, at all," referring to the title Michael was given by PEOPLE in 2020. "I haven't seen it. I haven't seen anything sexy yet."

"But I'm a father. I don't give a damn if you [are] cute. I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her," Steve concluded.

Lori was romantically linked to Michael since November 2020. The lovebirds then went public with the relationship in January 2021. During her appearance on "The Real", Lori talked about her relationship with the actor. "We just really balance each other," Lori told co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Garcelle Beauvais.

"I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'When you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together," she said.