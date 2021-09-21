Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Instagram/Avalon/Tony Forte Celebrity

The former girlfriend of Scott Disick shares a screenshot of her text message to her father Harry Hamlin, in which she explains that her racy dress is just part of 'fashion.'

Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin didn't completely ignore her father's feelings when she made a jaw-dropping appearance at a London Fashion Week event. The young model has apologized to her dad Harry Hamlin after she almost bared all in her completely see-through dress over the weekend.

On Monday, September 20, the 20-year-old took to Instagram Story to share proof of her apology to her dad. She posted a screenshot of her text message to the 69-year-old actor on the family's group chat. "Sorry for my nipped [sic] dad it's fashion," so Amelia wrote.

The Story appeared to serve as a clapback to her critics as well. In the caption of the screenshot, Amelia wrote, "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin."

While Harry has not responded to her explanation in the screenshot, her mother Lisa Rinna has reacted and she was all supportive of her daughter. "I just saw lol," so the "Days of Our Lives" star replied. Playing down the racy look, the 58-year-old actress agreed with her daughter as noting, "It's fashionnnnnn."

Amelia Hamlin shared a screenshot of her apology to her father Harry Hamlin.

Amelia left almost nothing to the imagination with her daring look when attending a party for Perfect Magazine and NoMad London on Sunday. For the event, the former girlfriend of Scott Disick wore a see-through mesh ensemble that bared her nipples.

The bold outfit comprised of a halter top and slit skirt that didn't hide much of anything as the model opted to go braless. "Free the nipple I guess," she teased on her Instagram Story, alongside a pic of her sexy outfit.

Amelia paired the barely-there outfit with strappy silver heels. Completing the party vibes, she used gold eyeshadow and pink lipstick while her long brunette hair was let loose.

Her mother Lisa wasn't the only one who approved of her look that night as her sister Delilah was ready to steal her style. Commenting on Amelia's photos, the 23-year-old wrote, "I'll borrow this next plz." Her stylist Jordan Marx also gushed via his Instagram Story, writing, "F**king slay, queen."