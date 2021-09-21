 
 

Ryan Phillippe Thinks 'Cruel Intention' Would Be Creepy for His Grown-Up Children

In a new interview, the 'Crash' actor admits he has not checked back in with Ava and Deacon Phillippe if they have watched their mum and dad making out in the 'Dangerous Liaisons'-inspired movie.

  Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Phillippe doesn't want his kids with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon to watch their steamy drama "Cruel Intentions".

Although Ava and Deacon Phillippe are old enough to make their own movie choices, the "Crash" star would still prefer they not watch mum and dad making out in the "Dangerous Liaisons"-inspired movie.

"I think it would embarrass me a little bit, you know. I still believe it very much holds up, but, it was really racy," he told E! News. "It was really an R-rated movie, heavy R."

He and wife Reese, who split in 2008, have said in the past they don't want their kids to see the movie and Phillippe still thinks it would be "creepy".

"You know, I haven't checked back in with them about it now that they're both of age," he told E!. "I don't know if it would be creepy for them, you know? In some ways, like, if I were to think about watching my parents do some of the things that their parents do in that movie, it wouldn't be the most appetizing or appealing notion."

While he knows his kids have seen clips from the cult favorite on social media, he isn't sure whether they have sat down and watched the entire film.

In 2018, Witherspoon insisted Ava and Deacon had "no interest" in seeing their mum in any films, especially "Cruel Intentions". "Seeing me and their dad, like, having sex in a movie, it's so weird," she told TV presenter Andy Cohen.

