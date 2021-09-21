 
 

Dwyane Wade's BM Shares Cryptic Post About 'Petty Cares' After Gabrielle Union Dishes on Their Child

Dwyane Wade's BM Shares Cryptic Post About 'Petty Cares' After Gabrielle Union Dishes on Their Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Aja Metoyer sends her subtle message after the 'Bring It On' actress said she was 'broken' to learn that her now-husband got another woman pregnant as she struggled with fertility issues.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Did Dwyane Wade's baby mama throw shades at Gabrielle Union? Days after the "L.A.'s Finest" star dished on Aja Metoyer's child with the former NBA star, Aja took to social media to share a cryptic post about how to deal with "petty cares and frustrations."

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, September 20, Aja shared a scripture that read, "You realize that most of the things that worry you are not important." It added, "When serious problems come your way, you will have more reserves for dealing with them. You will not have squandered your energy on petty problems."

Aja Metoyer's IG Story

Aja Metoyer shared a cryptic post about dealing with 'petty cares and frustrations.'

Just days prior, Aja took to her Instagram Story to vent about her "temper." In the Friday, September 17 post, she penned, "I avoid s**t because I'm scared of ME, not you. Temper go from zero to prison real fast."

  See also...

The cryptic messages arrived after Gabrielle opened up about her feelings upon learning Dwyane had a baby with Aja before they got married. "In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman. It should go without saying that we were not in a good place in our relationship at the time that child was conceived," she wrote in an essay for Time.

"We were in a much better place when he finally told me about the pregnancy," the 48-year-old continued. "To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people - strangers who I will never meet - who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma... I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters."

"I didn't receive this as concern at the time. It sounded like an acknowledgment of failure," she admitted. "Because at that point I would have sold my soul to get out of the endless cycle of loss. What was the going rate for souls? What was mine worth, anyway?"

Gabrielle went on to confess that knowing Dwyane "having a baby so easily" while she can't, has "left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind." She further explained, "We gathered what we could to slowly remake me into something new. There was no way to disguise where I'd been glued back together."

Gabrielle started dating Dwyane in 2008. While they were on a break, the former basketball player welcomed a son named Xavier with Aja in 2013. Gabrielle and Dwyane then got back together and married in August 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia via surrogate in 2018.

You can share this post!

'The Many Saints of Newark' Director Confirms Edie Falco Scene Gets Cut Off

Princess Eugenie Already in Love With New Niece After Princess Beatrice Welcomes 1st Child
Related Posts
Dwyane Wade Fights Back Tears While Visiting Surfside Condo Collapse Memorial

Dwyane Wade Fights Back Tears While Visiting Surfside Condo Collapse Memorial

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Celebrates Her 14th 'Fun Birthday'

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Celebrates Her 14th 'Fun Birthday'

Dwyane Wade Says It's 'Beyond Dream' After Becoming Part Owner of Utah Jazz

Dwyane Wade Says It's 'Beyond Dream' After Becoming Part Owner of Utah Jazz

Dwyane Wade Thankful for Boosie Badazz Over Hate Comments on His Transgender Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade Thankful for Boosie Badazz Over Hate Comments on His Transgender Daughter Zaya

Most Read
Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death
Celebrity

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Tory Lanez Gives California Families $50,000 to Pay Bail Fees for Their Closed Ones

Tory Lanez Gives California Families $50,000 to Pay Bail Fees for Their Closed Ones

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Yung Bleu's Ex Accuses Him of Stalking and Threatening: If Something Happens to Me, He Did It

Yung Bleu's Ex Accuses Him of Stalking and Threatening: If Something Happens to Me, He Did It

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Zoe Kravitz Defends Her 'Practically Naked' Met Gala Look

Zoe Kravitz Defends Her 'Practically Naked' Met Gala Look

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding