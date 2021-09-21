Dwyane Wade's BM Shares Cryptic Post About 'Petty Cares' After Gabrielle Union Dishes on Their Child

Instagram Celebrity

Aja Metoyer sends her subtle message after the 'Bring It On' actress said she was 'broken' to learn that her now-husband got another woman pregnant as she struggled with fertility issues.

AceShowbiz - Did Dwyane Wade's baby mama throw shades at Gabrielle Union? Days after the "L.A.'s Finest" star dished on Aja Metoyer's child with the former NBA star, Aja took to social media to share a cryptic post about how to deal with "petty cares and frustrations."

Making use of Instagram Story on Monday, September 20, Aja shared a scripture that read, "You realize that most of the things that worry you are not important." It added, "When serious problems come your way, you will have more reserves for dealing with them. You will not have squandered your energy on petty problems."

Just days prior, Aja took to her Instagram Story to vent about her "temper." In the Friday, September 17 post, she penned, "I avoid s**t because I'm scared of ME, not you. Temper go from zero to prison real fast."

The cryptic messages arrived after Gabrielle opened up about her feelings upon learning Dwyane had a baby with Aja before they got married. "In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman. It should go without saying that we were not in a good place in our relationship at the time that child was conceived," she wrote in an essay for Time.

"We were in a much better place when he finally told me about the pregnancy," the 48-year-old continued. "To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people - strangers who I will never meet - who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma... I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters."

"I didn't receive this as concern at the time. It sounded like an acknowledgment of failure," she admitted. "Because at that point I would have sold my soul to get out of the endless cycle of loss. What was the going rate for souls? What was mine worth, anyway?"

Gabrielle went on to confess that knowing Dwyane "having a baby so easily" while she can't, has "left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind." She further explained, "We gathered what we could to slowly remake me into something new. There was no way to disguise where I'd been glued back together."

Gabrielle started dating Dwyane in 2008. While they were on a break, the former basketball player welcomed a son named Xavier with Aja in 2013. Gabrielle and Dwyane then got back together and married in August 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia via surrogate in 2018.