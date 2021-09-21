 
 

BTS Dazzle 2021 United Nations General Assembly With 'Permission to Dance' Performance

BTS Dazzle 2021 United Nations General Assembly With 'Permission to Dance' Performance
Being introduced by South Korean President Moon Jae-In as his envoys for 'future generations and culture,' the K-pop boy group also offers up a message of community to the world leaders.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - BTS a.k.a. Bangtan Boys brought a little K-pop to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday morning, September 20.

The popular group performed "Permission to Dance" and also offered up a message of community to the world leaders after being introduced by South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

The president called the boy band "the artist that is most loved by people around the world." He additionally revealed they have been selected as his envoys for "future generations and culture."

RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V also addressed the general assembly, with RM stating, "We're here today to share the stories of our future generation. Before we came here, we asked the young people in their teens and 20s around the world about their past two years and about the world they find themselves in today."

Bandmate Jin added, "You can feel the good vibes from just looking at these," referencing a poster board packed with positive phrases and rallying cries to bounce back after the COVID pandemic.

"There were times during the past two years when I, too, felt bewildered and troubled, but still here we have people who cry out, 'Let's live on! Let's make the best of this moment!'"

The BTS bandmates also addressed the world's environmental challenges, with RM adding, "There are many young people who have an interest in environmental issues and choose it as their field of study. The future is unexplored territory and that's where we, more than anyone, will spend our time."

