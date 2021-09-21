'Friday' Star Anthony Johnson Dead at 55, Family Grieving 'Such a Huge Loss'

Instagram Celebrity

His representative LyNea Bell confirms the actor and comedian, who was best known for his roles in the movies 'Friday' and 'House Party', passed away on September 6.

Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - The world of comedy is losing one of its great talents. Actor and comedian Anthony Johnson, sometimes credited as A. J. Johnson, has passed away. He was best known for his roles in the movies "Friday" and "House Party".

Anthony died on September 6 in a hospital in Los Angeles County, California, his representative LyNea Bell, owner and president of BH Talent, and the county medical examiner's office have confirmed. He was 55 years old. No cause of death was given by neither party.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, LyNea said, "We lost an icon. He will be greatly missed." The rep released a longer statement to Deadline, which read, "The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again."

Mourning the death, LyNea said on behalf of the agency, "Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony 'AJ' Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold."

"We will be in constant prayer for his entire family including his wife Lexis, 3 children, brother Edward 'Peanut' Smith, sister Sheila, and lifetime manager and friend Mike D," she added. "Please give them the time they need to process and grieve such a huge loss."

LyNea also took to her personal Instagram page to pay tribute to Anthony. "My hearts hurts.. this one right here," she wrote along with a picture of the late actor. "The world lost an icon. a legend..R.I.P. A.J. Johnson.. you will be missed by many on so many levels."

Anthony portrayed Ezal, a drug addict and thief who unintentionally interrupts a heist, in 1995's movie "Friday" starring Ice Cube. His other film credits include "Menace II Society" (1993) and "B.A.P.S." (1997).