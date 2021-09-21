Jennifer Aniston Showers Justin Theroux With Support for His Dog Rescue Efforts

WENN Celebrity

Remaining amicable with her ex-husband following their 2018 divorce, the former 'Friends' star shares a snap of him sitting at a dinner table with his beloved pit bull mix on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston has applauded her ex Justin Theroux's work with a Texas animal rescue organization that has helped to save 60 dogs.

The "Friends" star is still pals with her second husband, who she divorced in 2018, and his sweet dog, Kuma, and on Sunday, September 19, the actress shared a snap of Justin sitting at a dinner table with his beloved pit bull mix on Instagram and congratulated them on their work with Austin Pets Alive.

"Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people," she captioned the sweet snap. "They helped save 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive yesterday."

"The Leftovers" star reposted Jen's picture and wrote, "Thank you Jen!" He also shared the snap to Kuma's new Instagram account, adding thanks from his pet.

Theroux launched the new social media account for his canine companion on Saturday, letting her "takeover" his own Instagram page with several messages in "dogspeak", "INSTGRAM TAKEOWVER* iz KUMA HER3 TO AN0WNCE MY NEW INSTA AKOUWNT @KUMATHEROUX [sic]."

Posting as Kuma, Justin asked his one million followers to check out his dog's page. The "False Positive" star adopted his pet in 2018 after she was rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and brought to a high-kill shelter.

He celebrated her "Gotcha Day" earlier this year, writing, "I know you can't read Kuma, but thank you for being so open, making me laugh, sleeping in later than me, going everywhere by my side, reminding me to stay in the present, to let things roll off me, to have gratitude and joy for everything, even just waking up."

He also thanked his pup for reminding him to be playful, for "showing patience" and "For not judging anyone, (except skateboards that you judge harshly)."

He also thanked her for "helping save other Pittbulls [sic] like yourself by letting me tell people your story."