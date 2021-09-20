 
 

Kodak Black Mourns Tragic Death of WizDaWizard: 'It's Hard'

The 'Tunnel Vision' rapper says that 'it's crazy dealing with losing loved ones' while giving his speech after receiving honor from the City of Margate for his hefty donation.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is mourning the tragic death of WizDaWizard. One day after his Sniper Gang associate was found dead following an alleged shooting in Hallandale Beach, Florida, the "Tunnel Vision" hitmaker said that the sudden passing was "hard."

On Saturday, September 18, the "ZEZE" rapper was recognized and applauded by the City of Margate for his $20,000 donation to the 2-year-old daughter of police officer Jennifer Sepot, who died from COVID-19 complications, and the children of two FBI agents who were killed in Sunrise, Florida. While giving his speech, the 24-year-old musician used the moment to praise his pregnant girlfriend and reflect on the loss of his friend.

"My beautiful girlfriend, she's expecting my daughter soon in a few months so I put myself like, 'Man, that's crazy. That could be anybody,' " Kodak began. "And I just lost a friend, a very close friend. We've been friends like over 10 years and I lost him yesterday. He got a beautiful baby girl too."

Kodak went on to point out that "it's crazy dealing with losing loved ones and stuff like that." The "There He Go" rapper further stressed, "It's hard. I've been dealing with loss my whole life. My cousin funeral was yesterday, too."

"It's crazy everybody put up and deal with stuff in different ways, even though at the end of the day, we all we got," Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, continued. "It ain't got nothing to do with politics, white or Black, rich or poor. We all we got."

On September 17, WizDaWizard was found dead by a dog walker around 6:30 A.M in front of a home on Northwest 6th Terrace and 9th Court. Though there were no reports of gunshots or a struggle in the area, hundreds gathered at the crime scene to get more details relating to the death.

"When you suspect it might be a family member of yours, or a loved one, you would want to try to confirm that for yourself," Hallandale Beach police Capt. Megan Jones said at the time. "It wasn't anything malicious or ill will. It was just trying to get their own confirmation."

Megan further stated that "the investigation continues." She also confirmed that there's going to be detectives reaching out to the family, friends, trying to get some more information. She added, "We're making a plea to the public at this time that if anyone has any information that could help us assist with a suspect then that would be greatly appreciated."

