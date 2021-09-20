Emmys 2021: 'Ted Lasso' Stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein Among Early Winners

Apple TV+ TV

Also among the early winners at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are 'Mare of Easttown' stars Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters, while Netflix's 'The Crown' snags two victories of the night.

AceShowbiz - The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards is finally here! Taking place on Sunday, September 19 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the annual event honors excellence in a particular sector of the television industry.

The award-giving event saw "Ted Lasso" team scoring victories early in the evening. Stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein were among the early winners for their appearance on the comedy series.

Waddingham was named as the winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The "Game of Thrones" alum, who plays Rebecca Welton on the Apple TV+ show, beat co-star and pal Juno Temple, Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks"), Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live"), Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live"), Cecily Strong ("Saturday Night Live") and Rosie Perez ("The Flight Attendant") in the category.

Waddingham was so thrilled over the victory as she screamed while taking the stage to receive her trophy. "Jason, you changed my life with this," she said while accepting the award, paying tribute to Jason Sudeikis, the creator and star of the series. "I'm so privileged to work with you!"

The actress also gave a shout-out to co-star and fellow nominee Temple. "Juno Temple, I swear to god, if I could break off one of her arms and give it to you," she exclaimed.

Goldstein then added another victory to the list for "Ted Lasso". The Roy Kent depicter took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He edged out Carl Clemons-Hopkins ("Hacks"), Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live"), Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live"), Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso"), Nick Mohammed ("Ted Lasso"), Jeremy Swift ("Ted Lasso") and Paul Reiser ("The Kominsky Method").

"I was very, very specifically told I'm not allowed to swear so...," Goldstein said when he took the stage to accept his award. "This cast makes me sick they're so good. And I want to say to my mum, my dad... I love you. And lastly, I want to say to [co-creators] Jason, Bill Brendan and Joe Kelly for creating this show and for inviting to me part of it."

Joining Waddingham and Goldstein as the early winners was Julianne Nicholson. The actress was honored with the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, thanks to her performance on HBO's "Mare of Easttown". The series brought home one more win with Evan Peters being announced as the winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie category for his potrayal of Detective Colin Zabel.

As for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, the award went to Peter Morgan for his work on Netflix's "The Crown". The show's director Jessica Hobbs also snagged an award that night as she's named the winner for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series category.

Hosted by comedian and "The Neighborhood" actor Cedric the Entertainer, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is currently underway.