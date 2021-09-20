Emmys 2021: Kaley Cuoco and Anya Taylor-Joy Glow in Yellow on Red Carpet

Instagram Celebrity

While Nicole Byer and Jurnee Smollett channel their inner princess for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Kathryn Hahn turns head with her massive black leather belt.

AceShowbiz - The Emmys red carpet has returned. While celebrities attended the show virtually last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they can finally show up in person for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

Among those who stole the spotlight at the Sunday, September 19 event was Kaley Cuoco. The actress, who is nominated for multiple awards for "The Flight Attendant", looked gorgeous in a neon yellow Vera Wang gown that she paired with a matching purse and heels.

Anya Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, wowed in a pastel yellow silk backless gown from Christian Dior. Styling her blonde hair into a glamorous high bun, "The Queen's Gambit" star completed her look with diamond and platinum earrings.

Other celebrities attending the event included Nicole Byer and Jurnee Smollett, who both channeled their inner princess. While Nicole looked stunning in a purple gown by Christian Siriano, Jurnee wore a strapless gown from Maria Grazia Chiuri's Fall 2020 collection that she paired with a diamond necklace and shiny earrings.

Speaking about Jurnee's outfit was her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. "What's really cool about this collection from Dior is that it never had its moment on a runway or red carpet because it came out at the height of the pandemic," Alexandra explained. "Because the whole collection was made in miniature, only a few of the dresses were made in human size, which makes it all the more special that this design also can have its red-carpet moment."

Kathryn Hahn, on the other hand, walked the 2021 Emmys red carpet in a sexy strapless black jumpsuit featuring a massive black leather belt cropped pants. The 48-year-old beauty finished off her style with black pointed-toe pumps and a sparkling necklace with green and white jewels.

Also looking stunning that evening were Mandy Moore, Kate Winslet as well as MJ Rodriguez, who rocked a custom Atelier Versace gown and Bulgari jewels. Other A-listers attending the annual show were Gillian Anderson, who sported a Chloe gown, Keri Russell, who put on a glitzy Zuhair Murad champagne gown, and Elizabeth Olsen, who looked elegant in an ivory dress by The Row.