 
 

'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested for Assault After Restaurant Disturbance in Maryland

'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested for Assault After Restaurant Disturbance in Maryland
Celebrity

After throwing plates and striking a cop, the Eugene Felsnic depicter in the original 'Grease' movies was escorted out of the restaurant wearing handcuffs and shirtless.

  • Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eddie Deezen has been taken into police custody. The actor, best known for playing nerdy character Eugene Felsnic in the original "Grease" movies, was arrested for assault after a disturbance at a restaurant in LaVale, Maryland.

The 64-year-old was busted around lunchtime on Thursday, September 16, according to TMZ report. The authorities claimed that Eddie attempted to hide behind a woman sitting in a booth when they showed up and refused multiple demands to exit the building, resulting in him being forcibly removed. As they tried to take him out, the actor started tossing everything from food, plates, bowls and other items at the officers, even striking one of the deputies.

Eddie was then escorted out of the restaurant wearing handcuffs but no shirt. The actor, who also starred in "The Polar Express", was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

  See also...

There was also a video uploaded by a Facebook page called Cumberland on Patrol, which showed a shirtless Eddie being led away in handcuffs and being sat on a bench. In the clip, he could be heard saying, "Oh I could have been hurt." The footage was captioned, "Video of Eddie deezen being arrested after homophobic slurs and disorderly conduct at Wasabi in country club mall."

Back in June, Eddie was involved in another incident at a Maryland eatery and posted a lengthy Facebook message about a waitress named Kara Lashbaugh. At the time, Kara fired back at Eddie by sharing screenshots of his all-caps post and tweeting, "Eddie Deezen is a f**king CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and I'm not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown-a** old man has the balls to post this on Facebook about me. I'm losing my mind."

After Kara slammed Eddie for complaining about her not wearing makeup, Eddie accused her of making a big fuss just because he's "a fairly well-known person." He even reached out to the police for help, but he was advised to take the matter to court and file a restraining order if he was seriously concerned.

You can share this post!

Jane Powell Passes Away at 92

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman Recalls Being Bullied by Canada's 'Drag Race' Racist Fans
Related Posts
Eddie Deezen Claims to Be Victim of Cyberbullying After Waitress Accused Him of Being a Creep

Eddie Deezen Claims to Be Victim of Cyberbullying After Waitress Accused Him of Being a Creep

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and Teyana Taylor Offer Daring Looks on Red Carpet

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Keke Palmer Sends Fans into Frenzy After She Asks Brooklyn Beckham 'Where Are You From?' at Met Gala

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala