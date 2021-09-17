'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested for Assault After Restaurant Disturbance in Maryland

Celebrity

After throwing plates and striking a cop, the Eugene Felsnic depicter in the original 'Grease' movies was escorted out of the restaurant wearing handcuffs and shirtless.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eddie Deezen has been taken into police custody. The actor, best known for playing nerdy character Eugene Felsnic in the original "Grease" movies, was arrested for assault after a disturbance at a restaurant in LaVale, Maryland.

The 64-year-old was busted around lunchtime on Thursday, September 16, according to TMZ report. The authorities claimed that Eddie attempted to hide behind a woman sitting in a booth when they showed up and refused multiple demands to exit the building, resulting in him being forcibly removed. As they tried to take him out, the actor started tossing everything from food, plates, bowls and other items at the officers, even striking one of the deputies.

Eddie was then escorted out of the restaurant wearing handcuffs but no shirt. The actor, who also starred in "The Polar Express", was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

There was also a video uploaded by a Facebook page called Cumberland on Patrol, which showed a shirtless Eddie being led away in handcuffs and being sat on a bench. In the clip, he could be heard saying, "Oh I could have been hurt." The footage was captioned, "Video of Eddie deezen being arrested after homophobic slurs and disorderly conduct at Wasabi in country club mall."

Back in June, Eddie was involved in another incident at a Maryland eatery and posted a lengthy Facebook message about a waitress named Kara Lashbaugh. At the time, Kara fired back at Eddie by sharing screenshots of his all-caps post and tweeting, "Eddie Deezen is a f**king CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and I'm not wearing makeup HE LEAVES. And this grown-a** old man has the balls to post this on Facebook about me. I'm losing my mind."

After Kara slammed Eddie for complaining about her not wearing makeup, Eddie accused her of making a big fuss just because he's "a fairly well-known person." He even reached out to the police for help, but he was advised to take the matter to court and file a restraining order if he was seriously concerned.