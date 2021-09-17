Jane Powell Passes Away at 92

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Celebrity

Condolences are sent for the 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' actress and her family as the star has died at the age of 92 at her home in Wilton, Connecticut.

AceShowbiz - Silver screen actress Jane Powell has died.

The 92 year old, who danced with Fred Astaire in the film "Royal Wedding", passed away at her home in Wilton, Connecticut on Thursday (16Sep21), according to Deadline.

Born Suzanne Lorraine Burce in Portland, Oregon, Powell made her movie debut opposite W.C. Fields in 1944's "Song of the Open Road" and also appeared in the films "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers", "Delightfully Dangers", "A Date With Judy", and "How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Love You When You Know I've Been a Liar All My Life?" - in which she replaced a sick Judy Garland.

She started out as a singer and toured her home state as an Oregon Victory Girl to sell World War Two war bonds before moving to Hollywood and signing with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. She sang at President Harry S. Truman's Inaugural Ball and was a bridesmaid at friend Elizabeth Taylor's first wedding.

Powell also enjoyed success on U.S. TV and starred in a small-screen adaptation of "Meet Me in St. Louis", "The Love Boat", and "Fantasy Island", and she became best known as the mother of Alan Thicke's character, Mike Seaver, in "Growing Pains". Her final credited appearance was a 2002 episode of "Law & Order: SVU".

Meanwhile, her stage credits include a starring role in the 1973 Broadway production of "Irene", "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers", in which she reprised her character from the film version, and touring productions of "Marriage-Go-Round" and "Chapter Two".

From 2007, Jane stepped up to perform occasional shows with orchestral band Pink Martini, who were also from Portland. She was married five times and is survived by her children, Geary Anthony Steffen III, Suzanne Steffen, and Lindsay Cavalli and two granddaughters.