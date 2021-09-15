 
 

BIA on Criticism Over Her MTV VMAs Look: 'I Don't Need My A** and Titties Out' to Feel Sexy

When firing back at the online trolls, the 'Whole Lotta Money' raptress makes it clear on Twitter that she doesn't care about those who did not like her style.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - BIA didn't waste time to fire back at online trolls criticizing her look at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Insisting that she doesn't have to be half-naked to feel sexy, the "Whole Lotta Money" raptress stressed, "I don't need my a** & titties out in everything I wear."

The 30-year-old hip-hop star offered her clapback via Twitter on Monday, September 13. "Respectfully I don't care who doesn't like my style. Most of you don't even have a style and that's why so many of yall look the same," she first stated.

"I don't need my a** & titties out in everything I wear to feel sexy, I always feel sexy. Let the ppl that do that, do it well and let me do me!!" the femcee further emphasized, before adding in another tweet, "Confidence... we love that."

Fans then expressed how they agreed with BIA's statements. One person replied, "Exactly naturally pretty af don't have to do all that extra thot s**t." Another individual added, "Yesssss…thanks for keeping it classy." A third then praised her, "You're tasteful [and] self-confident."

When attending the 2021 MTV VMAs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, BIA rocked a red string-detailed halter neck that she paired with a matching purse and heels.

BIA even gave fans a look at her style by sharing pictures of herself from the Sunday, September 12 event on Instagram. "My first #vmas head to toe in @newbottega thank you everyone who made this experience so amazing," she gushed. "proud moment love u guys!!"

BIA's look was met with positive feedback from her famous pals. One in particular was Erica Mena who sent out several red rose emojis. Young Money, meanwhile, let out a fire and a red heart emoji.

