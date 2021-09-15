Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Peaches' singer and his wife were bullied by fans of his former girlfriend who chanted the 'Same Old Love' songstress' name when the couple walked the red carpet of the fundraising gala.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin clearly know a thing or two about how to deal with haters. Attending the star-studded Met Gala on Monday, September 14, the couple was taunted by Selena Gomez fans who chanted her name.

The "Love Yourself" singer and his wife were posing for photographers on the red carpet when Selenators mocked the spouses by chanting the name of his ex-girlfriend, who didn't attend the event. "Selena! Selena! Selena!" the crowd could be heard screaming in a clip, between the cheers for Justin and Hailey.

However, Justin and Hailey appeared to ignore the chant and remained unfazed as they kept moving in the direction they were shown by the crew and struck cool poses in front of the cameras.

For the 2021 Met Gala, Justin sported a cropped tux and wide-legged pants by his fashion label, Drew House. Matching her husband in black, Hailey looked sexy in a cleavage-baring Saint Laurent gown. When she posed together with Justin, the model cheekily put on her sunglasses, as the Canadian pop star was caught looking at her with a smile on his face.

Hailey and Selena have often been pitted against each other since Justin broke up with the latter in 2018 and moved on with the former shortly afterwards. They got engaged in July that year and obtained a marriage license in September.

In December 2020, the "Love Yourself" crooner confronted a fan who remarked, "[We] need to f**king bombard that s**t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let's all go after her," during an Instagram Live chat with the singer.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth," the 27-year-old responded. "It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right."