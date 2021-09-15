 
 

Nick Cannon Denies Proposing to Ashanti at MTV VMAs, Claiming It's His Rap Alter Ego

The 'Foolish' singer, meanwhile, admits that she's surprised to learn that it was the 'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out' star who bowed down to her on the red carpet.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon blamed his new rap alter ego for his stunt at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. After he hit media headlines for jokingly proposing to Ashanti at the Sunday, September 12 event, "The Masked Singer" host claimed it was Murda Count Harlem instead.

The 40-year-old set the record straight on Monday, September 13 via Instagram. "Usually I don't address this social media gossip but after my name was trending WORLDWIDE again for something I didn't do, I have to say y'all trippin on this on!" he first joked.

"I have a brand new Talk show coming out September 27th! Why would I go to the VMA's like this!?" the comedian went on. "I heard this some corny new rapper named @MurdaCountHarlem I see no resemblance #respectfully."

Ashanti then joined in the fun. Admitting that she's surprised to learn that it was Nick in costume, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "I didn't even know that was u!!" along with a picture of Nick getting down on his knee.

The "Rock With U" singer even laughed when a fan suggested that the father of seven got her pregnant just by kissing her hand. "Y'all better stop playin with me!!!!" she wrote, to which Nick replied, "This is Hilarious."

Nick bowed down to Ashanti on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs. In pictures surfacing online, the singer was seen cracking up when the "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" star took her hand and then kissed it.

Fans were quick to warn Ashanti to run away from Nick. One person in particular suggested, "GURL run the other way!!! you might be PREGNANT already." Another echoed, "Ashanti pull your hand back and run!" A third, meanwhile, quipped, "Nick about to have his 518367292628 baby of the year."

Nick shares his seven children with four different women. He shares two kids with ex-wife Mariah Carey, two kids with ex Brittany Bell, newborn twins with Abby De La Rosa and a newborn son with model Alyssa Scott.

