Ariana Grande Gets Restraining Order Against Man Pulling Knife Outside Her Home

The man, 23-year-old Aaron Brown, is reportedly arrested after showing up at the 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' singer's Hollywood Hills home and refusing to leave.

  Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is getting herself protection from an overzealous fan. The singer/actress has reportedly obtained a restraining order against a man who recently pulled a knife outside her home.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Aaron Brown, showed up at the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist's Hollywood Hills pad in the middle of the night, TMZ reports. According to law enforcement sources, it went down around 2 A.M. on Friday, September 10 on the 28-year-old's property.

Aaron allegedly demanded to see Ariana, but security told him to leave. The man refused to leave and pulled a knife instead. That's when LAPD was involved as police were called to the scene and arrested Aaron. He is now facing a felony brandishing charge for the incident.

It's unclear if Ariana was home at the time of the incident, but she was nowhere to be seen during the altercation or Aaron's arrest. The "Thank U, Next" songstress has since filed for a temporary restraining order against Aaron and a judge has granted her request until an upcoming hearing.

This is not the first time Ariana has dealt with a stalker. Back in March 2020, a man was arrested for trespassing on her property, where she lived with her mother Joan. The man named Fidel Henriquez was found outside their Los Angeles home after he managed to get into the property by following a delivery truck through the gates.

Once inside, the man in his 20s was reportedly rummaging through the garbage and talking to himself before knocking on the front door, with a love note to Ari in hand. Cops also found notes in his backpack expressing a desire and threat to murder the star.

Ariana and her mother Joan said the incident left them scared for their lives. Two months later, a judge granted a permanent restraining order that prevents Fidel from coming within 100 yards of Joan's home, her vehicles, herself and Ariana for the next five years.

The guy was also instructed not to harass, threaten, intimidate or contact them in any other fashion, which covers everything from written correspondence to phone calls as well as any form of electronic messages, including texts and social media DMs.

