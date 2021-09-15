 
 

Idris Elba Steps Down as GRM Rated Awards Co-Host Over 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor was billed to front the September 16 celebration of black music in Britain with supermodel Jourdan Dunn, but will be replaced by Michael Dapaah.

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba has been forced to step down as a co-host of the virtual GRM Rated Awards in London due to "unfortunate isolation circumstances."

The movie star and DJ was billed to front Thursday's (September 16) celebration of black music in Britain with supermodel Jourdan Dunn, but according to insiders he won't be able to make it to the site of the YouTube Music virtual show. He will be replaced by Michael Dapaah, a.k.a. Big Shaq.

No other details have been shared and Elba's publicists have yet to respond to requests for a comment.

Elba was one of the first celebrities to contract COVID in March 2020. He and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, were forced to quarantine for several weeks after coming into contact with someone carrying the coronavirus, while shooting a new movie.

Both nursed each other to recovery and weeks after the couple recovered, Sabrina revealed her husband really thought he was dying. She told Grazia U.K., "He has asthma. He is older. It was really scary." Idris confessed he felt "very lucky to be alive."

Meanwhile, GRM Rated Awards nominees Tion Wayne, Pa Salieu, Backroad Gee and ENNY will be among the stars performing as part of the ceremony, while AJ Tracey, Headie One and Pa Salieu lead the nominees, with four nods apiece.

AJ Tracey and Headie One are both up for Male Artist, Track of the Year, Video of the Year and the prestigious Album of the Year, while Salieu is nominated in the Breakthrough of the Year, Track of the Year, Video of the Year and Mixtape of the Year categories.

