 
 

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs
WENN/Avalon/FayesVision
Celebrity

After pictures of the 'proposal' made their way online, many Internet users urge the 'Foolish' singer to save herself from the father of seven so she won't be his next 'victim.'

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashanti couldn't help but laugh when Nick Cannon jokingly proposed to her at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. When the comedian bowed down to her on the red carpet at the Sunday, September 12 event, the "Foolish" songstress was seen breaking into laughter.

Rocking an edgy black leather outfit, Ashanti let the father of seven take her hand before he kissed it in a romantic move. Though so, it remains unclear whether the 40-year-old rapper, who donned a red wig for the event, wants to date the singer.

  See also...

After pictures of the "proposal" made their way online, many Instagram users urged the musician to save herself from "The Masked Singer" host. One person in particular suggested, "GURL run the other way!!! you might be PREGNANT already."

Another echoed, "Ashanti pull your hand back and run!" A third, meanwhile, quipped, "Nick about to have his 518367292628 baby of the year." Someone else chimed in, "Nick Cannon looking for his next victim."

Nick made headlines in June after welcoming three new additions to his family just within a month. On June 14, he and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion. Just days later, model Alyssa Scott divulged that she's expecting her first child with him. Alyssa gave birth to their baby boy Zen on June 21.

In addition to the three infants, Nick shares 10-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" Cannon and 6-month-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, whom he shares with his model ex Brittany Bell.

Nick himself has defended his high frequency to procreate. "I'm having these kids on purpose," he explained on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio in July. "I don't have no accident!... Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't... The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."

You can share this post!

Harry Styles Forced to Cancel Houston Concert Over Tropical Storm Nicholas

Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X and More Arrive in Epic Fashion on Red Carpet
Related Posts
Ashanti Clarifies Identity of White Man She Is Rumored to Be Dating

Ashanti Clarifies Identity of White Man She Is Rumored to Be Dating

Ashanti Trending on Twitter Amid Rumors She's Dating a White Man

Ashanti Trending on Twitter Amid Rumors She's Dating a White Man

Ashanti and Flo Rida Further Spark Romance Rumors With Mexican Vacay

Ashanti and Flo Rida Further Spark Romance Rumors With Mexican Vacay

Ashanti Denies Beefing With Keyshia Cole Following 'Verzuz' Battle

Ashanti Denies Beefing With Keyshia Cole Following 'Verzuz' Battle

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech