Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashanti couldn't help but laugh when Nick Cannon jokingly proposed to her at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. When the comedian bowed down to her on the red carpet at the Sunday, September 12 event, the "Foolish" songstress was seen breaking into laughter.

Rocking an edgy black leather outfit, Ashanti let the father of seven take her hand before he kissed it in a romantic move. Though so, it remains unclear whether the 40-year-old rapper, who donned a red wig for the event, wants to date the singer.

After pictures of the "proposal" made their way online, many Instagram users urged the musician to save herself from "The Masked Singer" host. One person in particular suggested, "GURL run the other way!!! you might be PREGNANT already."

Another echoed, "Ashanti pull your hand back and run!" A third, meanwhile, quipped, "Nick about to have his 518367292628 baby of the year." Someone else chimed in, "Nick Cannon looking for his next victim."

Nick made headlines in June after welcoming three new additions to his family just within a month. On June 14, he and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion. Just days later, model Alyssa Scott divulged that she's expecting her first child with him. Alyssa gave birth to their baby boy Zen on June 21.

In addition to the three infants, Nick shares 10-year-old fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" Cannon and 6-month-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, whom he shares with his model ex Brittany Bell.

Nick himself has defended his high frequency to procreate. "I'm having these kids on purpose," he explained on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio in July. "I don't have no accident!... Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't... The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."