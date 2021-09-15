 
 

Chris Evans Blasts Donald Trump for Hosting Boxing Match on 9/11 Anniversary

Chris Evans Blasts Donald Trump for Hosting Boxing Match on 9/11 Anniversary
WENN
Celebrity

The Captain America depicter is not impressed by the former President's decision to host a boxing match on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans took aim at Donald Trump after the former POTUS hosted a boxing match on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"The Avengers" actor slammed Trump in a post on Twitter after he hosted a pay-per-view fight in Florida, marking 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks against the World Trade Centre.

"On the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, a former president of the United States of America will be…..hosting a pay-per-view boxing match in Florida," Evans wrote.

"Honestly, how, HOW do the people who support him square this?"

  See also...

His post was in response to neoconservative writer Bill Kristol, who quipped, "Some people are upset that on September 11 Trump will be providing colour commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match. Not me."

"I'll be happy if stays far away from the solemn ceremonies memorialising the tragedy and bravery of that day, so we won't have to stoop to noticing him."

During his commentary at the boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, the former President said he's keen to face off political rival Joe Biden as an opponent in the boxing ring.

"If I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer -- because I'll take a pass on the professional boxers, that could be a very dangerous subject," he said. "But if I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden, because I think he'd go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly."

You can share this post!

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis Join Idris Elba for 'Luther' Movie

Halsey Explains Why She Ditched Met Gala After Attending NYFW
Related Posts
Chris Evans' 'Influence and Power in the Middle East' Series Slammed for Being 'CIA Propaganda'

Chris Evans' 'Influence and Power in the Middle East' Series Slammed for Being 'CIA Propaganda'

Chris Evans Jokes His Mom Will Be 'So Happy' With His and Lizzo's 'Little Bundle of Joy'

Chris Evans Jokes His Mom Will Be 'So Happy' With His and Lizzo's 'Little Bundle of Joy'

Chris Evans Replies to Lizzo's Drunk DM - See Her Reaction

Chris Evans Replies to Lizzo's Drunk DM - See Her Reaction

Ridley Scott, Chris Evans and More Pay Tribute to Late Christopher Plummer

Ridley Scott, Chris Evans and More Pay Tribute to Late Christopher Plummer

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet