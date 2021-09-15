Chris Evans Blasts Donald Trump for Hosting Boxing Match on 9/11 Anniversary

WENN Celebrity

The Captain America depicter is not impressed by the former President's decision to host a boxing match on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans took aim at Donald Trump after the former POTUS hosted a boxing match on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"The Avengers" actor slammed Trump in a post on Twitter after he hosted a pay-per-view fight in Florida, marking 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks against the World Trade Centre.

"On the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, a former president of the United States of America will be…..hosting a pay-per-view boxing match in Florida," Evans wrote.

"Honestly, how, HOW do the people who support him square this?"

His post was in response to neoconservative writer Bill Kristol, who quipped, "Some people are upset that on September 11 Trump will be providing colour commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match. Not me."

"I'll be happy if stays far away from the solemn ceremonies memorialising the tragedy and bravery of that day, so we won't have to stoop to noticing him."

During his commentary at the boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, the former President said he's keen to face off political rival Joe Biden as an opponent in the boxing ring.

"If I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer -- because I'll take a pass on the professional boxers, that could be a very dangerous subject," he said. "But if I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden, because I think he'd go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly."