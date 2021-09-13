Larry David Sparks Chatter After Spotted Plugging Ears at New York Fashion Week Event

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

In a viral clip shared by The Cut's Senior Fashion Writer Emilia Petrarca, the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star can be seen sitting in the front row when attending STAUD's Spring 22 show.

AceShowbiz - Larry David barely enjoyed his time at a New York Fashion Week event. When attending STAUD's Spring 22 show on Sunday, September 12, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star and creator was caught plugging his ears as loud music blared.

In a video shared by The Cut's Senior Fashion Writer Emilia Petrarca on Instagram, the 74-year-old comedian was seen sitting in the front row. The blasting tunes, however, might be annoying enough for him to ignore some models gracing the runway.

In the caption of the footage, Emilia wrote, "Larry David should come to fashion week more often. She then added, "I think he'd really enjoy it."

Many Instagram users found the clip amusing. One person in particular wrote, "Put this in a museum." Another added, "Well this is it. There is nothing else that matters." A third then echoed the sentiment, "The only video of NYFW that matters."

Someone else joined in the fun by replying, "So goood! Haha." One individual raved, "My fave post of fashion week so far! Love him!" Another simply exclaimed, "THIS IS PERFECT."

This is not the first time David was caught on camera plugging his ears in public. When attending the U.S. Open earlier this week, he did the same thing while the other attendees were clapping. He, however, later joined the crowds giving applause to the players.

Larry is seemingly not a fan of crowded events. When he got cut from Barack Obama's star-studded bash in August, Larry admitted to The New York Times that he's thrilled upon hearing the news. "I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant," he first shared.

"When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, 'Thank you! Thank you!' He must have thought I was insane," the father of two further elaborated. "Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle."