Report: Tori Spelling to Divorce Dean McDermott Because She's Done With His 'Sex Addiction'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The former 'BH90210' star, who has sparked split rumors with her actor husband since June, reportedly 'needs more emotionally from him and he can't do that.'

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling reportedly split from Dean McDermott after 15 years of marriage. If a new report is to be believed, the former "BH90210" star is divorcing her actor husband because she is done with his "sex addiction."

Revealing the news was Radar. A source told the outlet, "Her and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried... they really tried. But Dean's sex addiction became too much for Tori. He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time."

"This time she's done. Tori is a mom of five, has a business, and is working on new projects. She can't just give Dean sex whenever he asks for it - and she needs more emotionally from him and he can't do that," the source added. "Some of the stuff I've seen has been sad."

Despite the separation, it's reported that "Tori is not ready to make a big announcement just yet because of the kids - but it''ll be imminent upon her return." The insider went on to note, "Make no mistake, though. Tori and Dean are officially done."

Tori sparked split rumors with Dean in June. At that time, she was spotted ditching her wedding ring during an outing in Los Angeles. In addition, she removed the word wife from her Instagram bio and publicly divulged that she and the father of her children didn't sleep in the same bed.

Later that month, a source told Us Weekly that "Tori and Dean have been having major issues for over a year now." The source added, "The fact that she's talking about sleeping in separate beds is very telling, she wouldn't do that unless things were really not great between them."

In July, a separate source revealed to The Sun that Dean cannot file for divorce from Tori because he "can't afford the expensive split" despite their "messy" marriage. The unnamed source explained, "Tori and Dean are totally stuck together right now. Neither of them can afford to go through divorce proceedings."