Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Having been discharged from the hospital after an apparent fentanyl overdose, the comedienne issues a statement on social media in which she mourns the death of her three friends.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Quigley has finally broken her silence following Fuquan Johnson's death. Having been discharged from the hospital after an apparent fentanyl overdose, the comedienne issued a statement in which she vowed, "I will be changed forever."

In the statement shared on Twitter and Instagram, the 39-year-old first thanked those who reached out to her following the incident. "I feel overwhelmed by the outpouring of kind messages and am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a strong community of friends, family, colleagues, and fans who have offered their support during this time; and to the team of paramedics, nurses, and doctors who saved my life," she said.

Kate went on to mourn the death of her pals. "I am still shocked & devastated by the loss of my friends Fu, Rico, and Natalie. Words cannot describe the pain I am feeling & I will be changed forever by their passings," she lamented. "Fu was a generous, loving soul. He was hilarious, supportive, and incredibly authentic with the most infectious spirit. Rico was always filled with enthusiasm & Natalie was so kind and endearing."

"They each made an indelible mark on my life and the lives of their loved ones. I will miss them," she further noted. "My heart goes out to their friends and family, and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts."

"There are so many more things i want to say, but I'm not ready. When I am, I will. Until then, all I can say is: Tell your people that you love them every day," she concluded her message. "Stay safe. And please don't take life for granted. I did, and I never will again."

Kate, Fuquan, Enrico Colangeli (also known as Rico Angeli) and Natalie Williamson attended the party on Friday night, September 3. The group reportedly took cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl, leaving the three of them dead at the scene on Saturday, September 4 with Kate being transported to the hospital "in critical condition."