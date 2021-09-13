Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Marks Late Father's Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo

WENN/Instagram/Joe Alvarez Celebrity

Keeping her father's memory alive, the model, who recently made a return to the runway during NYFW, shares a childhood picture of herself with the 'Fast and Furious' actor on what would have been his 48th birthday.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meadow Walker has shared a birthday tribute to her father Paul Walker. Keeping her father's memory alive, the model, who recently made a return to the runway during New York Fashion Week for the Spring-Summer 2022 collections, posted a sweet throwback photo of herself with the late actor of "Fast and Furious".

On Sunday, September 12, the 22-year-old beauty marked the special day by uploading a childhood picture of herself with her late father, who died in a car crash in 2013. In it, the model was photographed sitting in a lounge chair with the actor, whose bright blue eyes stand out for the camera. "Happy birthday Daddy, I love you," she captioned the picture.

Many of Paul's "Fast and Furious" co-stars also celebrated his birthday. Michelle Rodriguez took to her Instagram page to write, "Hmmm what an angel Paul will always be. Always Remembered that way," alongside a group photo with the late actor and Vin Diesel.

In the meantime, Ludacris shared a close-up image of Paul on his Instagram account. "We All Know Your Still Smiling Down On Us," the "What's Your Fantasy" rapper wrote. "Happy Birthday My Brother."

Meadow's sweet birthday tribute came a month after she announced that she got engaged to her now-fiance Louis Thornton-Allan. On August 9, she shared a video in which she showed off her diamond engagement ring while taking a dip in a pool. She could be seen holding up her hand in front of her face, flaunting her sparkling bauble and giggling. "<3 <3 <3 <3," she simply captioned it.

Her post was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from her famous friends and fans. "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actress Nicola Peltz could be seen leaving a red heart and a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji. Meanwhile, French singer/songwriter Isabella wrote, "Dying!!!! Congratulations!!!!! [love emojis]." Her soon-to-be husband Louis could also be seen showing his love in the comment section, saying, "Forever and always."

A few weeks prior to her engagement announcement, Meadow confirmed her romance. At the time, her now-fiancee Louis took to his Instagram page to share an adorable photo of themselves cuddling together on a couch. They also gazed into each other's eyes and smiled. "My love," she commented on the post.