 
 

Ed Sheeran Reveals Plans to Send Sam Smith NSFW Gift

Ed Sheeran Reveals Plans to Send Sam Smith NSFW Gift
WENN/Phil Lewis/Avalon
Celebrity

During a radio interview, the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker is inspired to do so after the 'Dancing With A Stranger' singer saw the unusual decorative piece in his pub at his home in Suffolk, England.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran is planning to give Sam Smith a six-foot tall marble penis. The "Bad Habits" hitmaker has revealed he's having the life-size phallic model made for the 29-year-old singer after the "Dancing with a Stranger" singer saw the unusual decorative piece in the flame-haired hunk's pub at his home in Suffolk, England recently.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC's Radio 2, the 30-year-old singer said, "I'm having a life-size one made for Sam Smith as well because Sam saw one of them in my pub at home and said, 'Oh my God, I'd love one of them.' "

This isn't the first time Ed has gifted a marble penis to a friend - he also gave Elton John one for his birthday in March. Elton, 74, said previously, "For my birthday this year, he [Ed] gave me a giant marble penis. I don't know if that's because I've always been a p***k or what. It's really big, it's beautifully made."

  See also...

The rocker admitted his husband, David Furnish, wouldn't let him put the X-rated statue in their garden because it would be seen by their sons, 10-year-old Zachary and 8-year-old Elijah. He laughed, "It's hidden in an area in the house where they wouldn't see it!"

Ed has a history of giving friends raunchy gifts - previously revealing he'd sent Courteney Cox a "leather gimp mask". In an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the "Perfect" hitmaker recalled the time he pulled the NSFW prank on the former "Friends" star after the latter told him she could buy anything she wanted from her Alexa device.

"So, she walks out the room and I go, 'Alexa, order me a leather gimp mask,' " he told host James Corden. "Unbeknownst to me, Courteney's assistant opened the post and she finds this mask and instantly goes, 'Oh, I don't think I was meant to see that,' and leaves it on Courteney's bed. And Courteney comes up and she's like, 'Where did this come from?' "

You can share this post!

Ronan Keating Assures Fans His Wife Is 'Doing Fantastic' After Emergency Spinal Surgery

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Marks Late Father's Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo

Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Baffled to Find Stormzy's Driving License in His House

Ed Sheeran Baffled to Find Stormzy's Driving License in His House

Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys Added as MTV VMAs Performers After Lorde and Nicki Minaj Cancellations

Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys Added as MTV VMAs Performers After Lorde and Nicki Minaj Cancellations

Ed Sheeran Looks Back at His Pre-Success Journey to Mark 10th Anniversary of His First Album

Ed Sheeran Looks Back at His Pre-Success Journey to Mark 10th Anniversary of His First Album

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Know His Social Media Password After Having New Phone

Ed Sheeran Doesn't Know His Social Media Password After Having New Phone

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary