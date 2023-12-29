 

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Split From Husband After Three Years of Marriage

Meadow Walker has officially announced a 'united decision' to amicably part ways with her husband Louis Thornton-Allan following 'three wonderful years of marriage.'

AceShowbiz - Paul Walker's daughter has separated from her husband. Meadow Walker, 25, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, December 27 night to announce she was breaking up with Louis Thornton-Allan.

"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other," she said.

Meadow and Louis tied the knot on a beach in the Dominican Republic in October 2021.

Her godfather and her late dad's "Fast and Furious" co-star Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle in his place after Paul - who was best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the action franchise - died in a car crash in November 2013 aged 40.

Meadow, who was his only child, was only 15 at the time of his accident and has repeatedly paid tribute to him on social media. She previously opened up to Vogue about her nuptials, saying the pandemic forced the pair to think outside the box when it came to wedding planning.

Meadow told the publication in 2021, "The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis's family wasn't able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

Meadow's aunt Paloma helped the pair get the ball rolling on their wedding planning, with Meadow adding to Vogue, "She did an incredible job. We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal - and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."

Meadow confirmed her engagement to actor Louis in August 2021 with an Instagram video showing off her ring while going for a swim.

