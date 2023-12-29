 

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Announces Split From Louis Thornton-Allen

The 25-year-old daughter of late 'Fast and Furious' actor Paul Walker makes use of her Instagram account to announce their decision to go separate ways.

AceShowbiz - Meadow Walker has called it quits with her husband Louis Thornton-Allen. The daughter of late "Fast & Furious" actor Paul Walker made use of her Instagram account to announce their decision to go separate ways.

In the said post, shared on Wednesday night, December 27, Meadow said that the two's decision to split was amicable. "After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," the statement read. "This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy."

The 25-year-old went on to conclude, "We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."

Meadow and Louis exchanged vows in a nuptials on a beach in the Dominican Republic in October 2021. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends with her late father's "Fast & Furious" co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster among the guests.

A black-and-white video from the special day saw Vin, who is Meadow's godfather, walking her down the aisle. Jordana, meanwhile, stood next to her before giving her a hug. The clip additionally featured Meadow and Louis sharing a warm embrace and sitting in a white car together. "We're married !!!!" Meadow wrote in the caption at the time.

The couple got engaged in August of the same year. At the time, Meadow flaunted her engagement ring in a swimming pool in a brief clip as she wrote, "<3 <3 <3 <3" in the caption. louis also posted a video of meadow holding a cigarette as she wore the band on her finger on his instagram stories.

Prior to announcing their split, meadow took to her instagram account to share a slew of snaps from her vacay in australia. one of the pictures saw her smiling as she fed a group of baby kangaroos. a video, on the other hand, showed her laughing and posing during a round of crazy golf and a further snap showed her taking a selfie with a friend. "australia forever," she wrote in the caption.

