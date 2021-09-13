 
 

Singer Maria Mendiola Passes Away at Age 69

The member of Spanish duo Baccara known for their disco anthem 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' was surrounded by her loved ones as she died at the age of 69 in Madrid.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Baccara star Maria Mendiola has died at the age of 69.

The singer, who formed one half of the Spanish pop duo, passed away in Madrid surrounded by her family on Saturday (11Sep21).

Cristina Sevilla, her bandmate, wrote on Instagram, "My dear Maria, a wonderful artist but above all my friend left us today."

Meanwhile, a family statement reads, "She will always be remembered for her love, dedication and respect for the world of music and interpretation. We will always remember her smile."

Maria formed Baccara with Mayte Mateos in 1977 when they were both working as flamenco dancers on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura. Their careers exploded after they were spotted by a record label executive and they released the disco anthem "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie".

The track topped the charts around Europe, selling more than 16 million copies, which set a record for a girl group in 1977.

The song has recently been adopted as an unofficial anthem by the Scotland national soccer team, and Maria previously admitted to being proud of its enduring popularity.

She said, "I never thought I'd be in the charts again. I am not young any more but I guess it shows I can still boogie. The Scotland team has reminded people we exist, which is very nice."

The hit has also been covered by the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Fratellis.

Maria and Mayte parted ways in the mid-1980s and subsequently formed competing versions of Baccara.

However, it was Maria's band that achieved the most success, with hits such as "Touch Me", "Fantasy Boy", and "Call Me Up".

