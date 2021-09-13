 
 

Ben Affleck Saved Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez From Aggressive Male Fan on Red Carpet

Ben Affleck Saved Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez From Aggressive Male Fan on Red Carpet
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Justice League' actor has reportedly shielded the 'On the Floor' hitmaker from an overzealous fan who tried to grab her for a selfie during their red carpet debut as a couple.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck played bodyguard to Jennifer Lopez on Saturday (11Sep21) when an overzealous fan tried to grab a selfie with the singer and actress.

The couple was at the airport heading out of Venice, Italy following the premiere of Ben's new movie "The Last Duel" at the city's film festival when the man lunged at the pair, hoping to get a shot with J.Lo.

Affleck was forced to restrain the fan before a real bodyguard could take over and keep him away from the stars.

The reunited Ben and Jen made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival on Friday and thrilled fans by holding hands and waving as they left the premiere in a water taxi.

  See also...

The couple packed on PDA, sharing a smooch for the cameras during the red carpet appearance. She looked gorgeous in a white dress with a plunging neckline while he was dapper in his designer suit.

They rekindled their romance following her split from Alex Rodriguez. She has since unfollowed A-Rod on Instagram and removed all of his traces from her page.

Rumor has it, J.Lo also cut him as a business partner. "She will have to sell her side of the company or buy him out," a source said.

On top that, she has seemingly returned the expensive car gifted by her former fiance.

As her romance with Ben Affleck heated, the lovebirds were reported to look for a new house in Los Angeles to move into together. Meanwhile, A-Rod revealed he searched for a new home in New York.

You can share this post!

Uzo Aduba Introduces Husband, a Year After Secret Wedding

MTV VMAs 2021: Megan Fox Looks Naked, Saweetie and Camila Cabello Stand Out on Red Carpet
Related Posts
Ben Affleck Enlists Jennifer Lopez's Mom for Sports Gambling App Ad

Ben Affleck Enlists Jennifer Lopez's Mom for Sports Gambling App Ad

Ben Affleck Spotted Looking at Engagement Rings Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance

Ben Affleck Spotted Looking at Engagement Rings Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance

Ben Affleck Spotted Gazing Lovingly at Jennifer Lopez While Stuck in Traffic

Ben Affleck Spotted Gazing Lovingly at Jennifer Lopez While Stuck in Traffic

Ben Affleck Spotted Hanging Out With His Kids and Jennifer Lopez's Daughter

Ben Affleck Spotted Hanging Out With His Kids and Jennifer Lopez's Daughter

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness