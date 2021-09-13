 
 

Uzo Aduba Introduces Husband, a Year After Secret Wedding

The 'Orange Is the New Black' actress reveals on social media that she has been married for a year, describing her husband as 'the best thing that ever happened' to her.

AceShowbiz - Actress Uzo Aduba is married - but it's not exactly breaking news.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star wed filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year (20).

The secret ceremony was held in New York, but Uzo only shared the happy news with her Instagram followers on Sunday (12Sep21), stealing a quote from one of her favourite films, "When Harry Met Sally".

Posting a photo of the happy couple on the big day, she wrote, "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love - I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."

The actress didn't share the wedding date or any other details.

While Uzo Aduba rarely talked about her personal life in interviews, she often gushed about her mother, a Nigerian immigrant who survived polio and Igbo genocide during the 1960s.

The matriarch passed away in 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. "She was and remains my hero; I am proud to know that it's her blood running through my veins," the actress told her followers when announcing the sad news.

