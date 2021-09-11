Jennifer Aniston Gets Emotional on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Final Season Episode

Warner Bros. Television TV

In a sneak peek video of her upcoming episode, as soon as the 'Friends' alum reaches the main stage, she gives host Ellen DeGeneres a long hug before she reduces to tears.

AceShowbiz - "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is set to kick off its final season on September 13 with Jennifer Aniston among its guests. The popular show has treated fans to a sneak peek of the episode featuring the "Friends" alum, who is seen getting emotional as soon as she appears.

Jennifer arrives while looking stunning in a navy jumpsuit. As soon as she reaches the main stage, she gives host Ellen DeGeneres a long hug before she reduces to tears. "What the hell?" she says while sitting down. "This isn't supposed to be emotional. God dang it!"

In the episode, which is set to air on September 14, the duo then talk about the "welcome" mat that "The Morning Show" star gifted to Ellen during her appearance on the first season of the show back in 2003. While Ellen promised to keep it there forever, she apparently didn't.

"I've done this show 19 times," Jennifer says in the upcoming episode. "That has only been here one time...What department distressed it to look like this?"

Ellen then admits, "I don't think it's the actual one. I think we made a new one. I think the other one's gone." To that, Jennifer responds, "Oh, well thank you for your honesty."

In addition to Jennifer, guests for season 19 of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" include Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons. The show will also feature Melissa McCarthy, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Julianne Moore and Melissa Etheridge.

In the final season, Ellen will be celebrating and thanking her fans for their support and love throughout the years. The host will also be checking in on memorable human interest stories that touched viewers worldwide in addition to reminiscing about past celebrity appearances as well as Ellen DeGeneres Show surprises.

Ellen announced earlier this year that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will conclude after 19 seasons. At the time, she explained, "It will be a season where I truly get to say, 'Thank you. Thank you all." She went on to note, "Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley."