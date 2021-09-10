Shailene Woodley Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Baby Feet Photo

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The Beatrice Prior depicter in 'Divergent' film series sends fans into a frenzy after she shares a cryptic black-and-white picture of baby's feet, leaving it without any caption.

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley has left her fans speculating whether she is pregnant or not. "The Fault in Our Stars" actress sparked pregnancy rumors after she posted a photo of baby feet on her social media platform.

On Thursday, September 9, the 29-year-old actress, who is engaged to Aaron Rodgers, took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic black-and-white photo that showed the baby's feet. The Beatrice Prior depicter in "Divergent" film series, however, left the snap captionless, which led her fans to wonder what she was trying to tell them.

"DID SHAILENE WOODLEY AND AARON RODGERS HAVE A BABY???" a fan asked via Twitter, while another echoed the question, "Ummm whose baby is that on Shailene Woodley's Instagram story????"

A third added, "IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE." In the meantime, another social media user penned, "Shailene Woodley just posted a picture of baby feet and I'm just waiting for news to drop that Aaron Rodgers has a baby boy that will grow up to be our franchise QB."

Shailene and Aaron started dating in 2020 and got engaged in February this year. Despite their engagement, the couple said that they weren't rushing into getting married. "There's no wedding planning happening," the "Big Little Lies" actress told Entertainment Tonight in July. She further stressed, "There's no rush. We've got no rush."

More recently, the pair are facing some time apart as Shailene films several projects while Aaron prepares for a new NFL season with the Green Bay Packers. "It's a busy work time for her," the MVP American football quarterback told Haute Living magazine. "Her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

Though the couple won't be physically around one another for a few months, Shailene planned to support her man as much as possible. "When she wraps [filming], she plans to support him throughout his season," a source spilled. "They don't like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again."