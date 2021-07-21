 
 

Shailene Woodley Not Rushing to Marry Aaron Rodgers Despite Engagement

The 'Divergent' actress hasn't started planning for her wedding because she is in 'no rush' to tie the knot despite saying yes to her beau's marriage proposal.

AceShowbiz - Shailene Woodley isn't planning her wedding yet.

The "Big Little Lies" actress and National Football League star Aaron Rodgers confirmed in February (21) they had secretly got engaged. but she insisted they aren't rushing into getting married so haven't set a date yet.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "There's no wedding planning happening. There's no rush. We've got no rush."

The "Divergent" actress recently explained she and Aaron initially kept their romance out of the spotlight, but chose to confirm their engagement because they didn't want someone else to do it for them.

She said, "When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did."

"And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let's just politely decline (to talk about the relationship) for a little while and live in our little bubble.' "

