 
 

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video

Music

The one-half of Chloe x Halle, who has been teasing the single since her 23rd birthday in July, will perform the song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey has warmed up the Internet with her "Have Mercy" music video. In the raunchy clip released on Friday, September 10, the one-half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle showed off her jaw-dropping twerking skills.

The footage displays the 23-year-old star rocking a pink thong and a matching crop top while popping her toned booty for all to see. She then hops into the air before hitting a full split effortlessly.

Much to fans' surprise, the sultry music video features a cameo from Beyonce Knowles' mother, Tina Knowles Lawson. Rome Flynn, Bree Runway and record producer Murda Beatz also make their appearances in the clip.

On the song, Chloe boasts about how hot and successful she is. "Why I keep bossing like I do/ Why I keep flossing like I do/ Why I keep saucing like I do/ Why it keep costing like it do," she sings. "All this a** up in my jeans/ You can't get up in between/ You tryna get a piece of me/ I can teach you a couple things."

  See also...

Just one day before she released "Have Mercy", the older sister of Halle Bailey treated her fans to a promo image for her debut single. Putting out a picture of her standing alongside her backup dancers, she wrote, "TONIGHT #HAVEMERCY."

Chloe has been teasing "Have Mercy" since her 23rd birthday in July. At that time, the former "Grown-ish" star posted a video of her twerking in her bed. "This is this is 23," she penned alongside the teaser. "HAVE MERCY COMING SOON [peach emoji] [raising hands emoji]."

Chloe will perform the song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards. Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly will also perform at the Sunday, September 12 event.

