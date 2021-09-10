Tyson Beckford Reveals Kanye West Sent Goons Over Kim Kardashian

WENN/Derrick Salters/Avalon Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tyson Beckford recalled when Kanye West sent his people to confront hit at a party over Kim Kardashian. The "Addicted" actor revealed in an interview with VladTV that it happened when he and the "Famous" rapper attended Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary.

Tyson shared that during dinner, Kanye sat down across his table. "I looked at him, but at no point, you know when you try to look at somebody and try to get them give you eye contact, I wasn't getting that," he said. "So I said, 'Okay. Buddy don't want no problems.' So I left it alone."

The actor also noted that he didn't want to make a scene at Ralph's event. "I'm at my boss' 50th anniversary, no way in hell I'm going to mess that up," he explained.

However, when he went to the bathroom, he was approached by the rapper's goons. "On e of his boys came up to me and was saying something. And I said, 'Look, man. Y'all don't want it, not here, not in my city, not happening,' " the former host of "Make Me a Supermodel" recalled.

When Tyson asked why he was being confronted, he claimed that it was a "he said, she said" situation. "If I'm gonna do it, I'm gonna save it for the real war," he explained. "So I let that s**t slide."

"Those people have more access to the press so I don't get to speak. So the whole time, I got to be hearing all this stuff, I got to be reading all about it but nobody's getting my side of story," Tyson added. He said that while people who know him know he isn't someone he's being portrayed on media, not all of them can defend him.

Earlier in the interview, the 50-year-old model addressed his long-ago internet feud with the SKIMS founder, who made comments on his sexuality. "Sometimes I'll get a couple of suckers on Instagram who will try to say like, 'Oh, yeah. You gay,' " he said during the candid conversation. "Then I'm like 'Where is this coming from?' You heard it from that dumba**? And then you heard it from that stupid b***h Wendy Williams?"

"Man, f**k all of them!" Tyson added. "I ain't never been gay, nor do I have a problem with gay people. It's just like, don't try to turn a situation into something because I got the best of you."

Tyson and Kim were feuding after Tyson blasted Kim back in 2018. Pointing out that her hips were uneven, he wrote in an Instagram comment, "Sorry I don't care for it personally. She is not real, doctor f***d up on her right hip." In response to that, Kim appeared to alluded that he's gay by replying, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it."