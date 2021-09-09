Hayden Panettiere Spotted on Another Date With Abusive Ex Brian Hickerson

Instagram Celebrity

A little over a month after reuniting at a line dancing bar in Los Angeles, the former star of 'Nashville' and her ex-boyfriend are caught having dinner at an Italian restaurant Dan Tana's.

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere seemed to be working on her relationship with Brian Hickerson. A little over a month after reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, the former star of "Nashville" was spotted enjoying another date with him.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 7, the 32-year-old actress was seen spending time with her on-and-off boyfriend, who was convicted of assaulting her, in West Hollywood. In one picture, the former couple was photographed having dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant Dan Tana's. They were accompanied by their friend, actor Ken Davitian.

For the night outing, Hayden looked casual in a thick green cardigan over a beige crop top with distressed jeans that were rolled up above her ankles. She had her hair styled in several short pigtails and wore a pair of black, white and gold Nike Air Jordan sneakers. In the meantime, Brian sported a plain white T-shirt with a white baseball cap and acid wash jeans tucked into his white trainers.

Though the exes appeared friendly enough outside the restaurant, Hayden and Brian went separate ways as they left. She was seen getting into another person's car and driving away, but her ex appeared to take a walk for a while.

Back in July, Hayden and Brian were caught together at a line dancing bar in Los Angeles. Of their reunion, Brian told E! News at the time, "We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved."

"Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship," Brian explained to the outlet. He then added, "We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

Brian was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony domestic violence and assault against Hayden back in July 2020. He was also arrested for allegedly punching Hayden in the face in February 2020, and was charged with felony domestic violence after an altercation with Hayden in 2019. The case, however, ended up being dismissed.

Months after Brian's arrest, Hayden said in a statement, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve." She went on stressing, "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again."