Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Unvaccinated COVID Patients Don't Deserve ICU Beds

ABC TV

Upon his return to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 53-year-old TV host mocks unvaccinated people in addition to talking about how they should be treated at the hospitals.

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel tackled COVID-19 vaccine upon his return to his late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". In the Tuesday night, September 7 episode, the host mocked unvaccinated people in addition to talking about how they should be treated at the hospitals.

"It was not a fun Labor Day weekend COVID-wise," Jimmy said in his monologue, noting the increase in coronavirus cases. "Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they're going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed."

Offering his two cents about who he thinks deserves ICU beds, the 53-year-old TV personality continued, "That choice doesn't seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we'll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy."

In the episode, Jimmy also talked about ivermectin, which many conservative talk show hosts, Republican politicians and even some physicians claimed to be useful to be used against the coronavirus. Merck, the company behind ivermectic, however, released a statement in which it says that the drug is not an effective treatment for COVID-19. The company also noted that taking invermectin outside doctor-prescribed doses woud be risky for human health.

"We're still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there," Jimmy said. "People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center has seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won't take the vaccine. It's like if you're a vegan and you're like, 'No, I don't want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead.' "

Concluding his monologue that night, the host thanked the slew of guest hosts who filled in for him while he was on vacation. Among those who temporarily took over his hosting duties were Wanda Sykes, David Spade, Nick Kroll and Julie Bowen.