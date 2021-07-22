 
 

Brian Hickerson on Hayden Panettiere Reunion Post-Prison Release: We Are Working on Friendship

The ex-boyfriend of the former 'Nashville' star has completed his 45-day behind bars sentence that stemmed from charges of domestic violence and assault against the actress.

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere and her ex, Brian Hickerson, are working on a new relationship after his release from prison.

Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days behind bars in April for domestic violence against Hayden, but served less than one month.

Now he tells E! News that he and the actress are working things out after reuniting for a night out at a line dancing bar.

"We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved," he says. "Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

"We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

A source tells the outlet, "Hayden is open to forgiving Brian and starting a new chapter, despite her loved ones' concerns. Hayden has a huge heart and wants to see the best in everyone."

Hickerson was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony domestic violence and assault against Hayden back in July 2020. He was also arrested for allegedly punching Hayden in the face in February 2020, and was charged with felony domestic violence after an altercation with Hayden in 2019. That case ended up being dismissed.

Months after Hickerson's arrest, Panettiere said in a statement, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again."

