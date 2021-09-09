 
 

Britney Spears Reportedly Still Angry at Dad Jamie After He Petitions to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears Reportedly Still Angry at Dad Jamie After He Petitions to End Conservatorship
Instagram
Celebrity

Jamie Spears is reportedly genuinely concerned about his daughter's mental health, but he makes the move to file the petition in hopes of getting the pop star back in his life.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is reportedly not ready to patch things up with her father despite his willingness to support her request to terminate her conservatorship. Words are the "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer is still extremely angry at Jamie Spears over his role in the conservatorship.

Jamie filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, September 7. He is not only asking to step down as Britney's conservator, but also asking the judge to end her conservatorship altogether without medical evaluation.

According to TMZ's sources, Britney is "ecstatic" that he's down with ending the conservatorship and sees it as a "total victory." She reportedly believes public pressure as well as the pressure applied by her lawyer Mathew Rosengart are responsible for his sudden change.

  See also...

Meanwhile, though Jamie has seemingly completely changed his attitude in the conservatorship battle with his daughter, sources say it's just his strategy to get his daughter back in his life. The 69-year-old reportedly believes that Britney has not gotten better. "He knows how mentally ill his daughter is, and has genuinely tried to protect her," one source claims.

Jamie reportedly told people around him, "She's never getting out of the conservatorship," but he's calling their bluff. Jamie allegedly does not believe the judge would terminate the conservatorship without a mental evaluation.

However, by filing the petition, he hopes that he will mend his relationship with Britney and also end the lingering attacks targeting him. "Jamie believes Britney will come back to him when things unravel again. She always has before," the source adds.

In the petition, Jamie notes, "If Ms. Spears has the capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity to handle other contractual and business matters." The filing goes on to say Britney's circumstances have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

You can share this post!

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out 10 Finalists of Season 16

Hayden Panettiere Spotted on Another Date With Abusive Ex Brian Hickerson
Related Posts
Britney Calls Iggy Azalea 'Badass' While Thanking Femcee for 'Kind Words' Amid Conservatorship Woes

Britney Calls Iggy Azalea 'Badass' While Thanking Femcee for 'Kind Words' Amid Conservatorship Woes

Britney's Lawyer to Continue Investigation Into Alleged Abuse After Jamie Asks to End Conservatoship

Britney's Lawyer to Continue Investigation Into Alleged Abuse After Jamie Asks to End Conservatoship

Britney Spears' Father Jamie Petitions to End Her Conservatorship After 13 Years

Britney Spears' Father Jamie Petitions to End Her Conservatorship After 13 Years

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Goes Ring Shopping at Cartier

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Goes Ring Shopping at Cartier

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says