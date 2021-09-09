Britney Spears Reportedly Still Angry at Dad Jamie After He Petitions to End Conservatorship

Instagram Celebrity

Jamie Spears is reportedly genuinely concerned about his daughter's mental health, but he makes the move to file the petition in hopes of getting the pop star back in his life.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is reportedly not ready to patch things up with her father despite his willingness to support her request to terminate her conservatorship. Words are the "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer is still extremely angry at Jamie Spears over his role in the conservatorship.

Jamie filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, September 7. He is not only asking to step down as Britney's conservator, but also asking the judge to end her conservatorship altogether without medical evaluation.

According to TMZ's sources, Britney is "ecstatic" that he's down with ending the conservatorship and sees it as a "total victory." She reportedly believes public pressure as well as the pressure applied by her lawyer Mathew Rosengart are responsible for his sudden change.

Meanwhile, though Jamie has seemingly completely changed his attitude in the conservatorship battle with his daughter, sources say it's just his strategy to get his daughter back in his life. The 69-year-old reportedly believes that Britney has not gotten better. "He knows how mentally ill his daughter is, and has genuinely tried to protect her," one source claims.

Jamie reportedly told people around him, "She's never getting out of the conservatorship," but he's calling their bluff. Jamie allegedly does not believe the judge would terminate the conservatorship without a mental evaluation.

However, by filing the petition, he hopes that he will mend his relationship with Britney and also end the lingering attacks targeting him. "Jamie believes Britney will come back to him when things unravel again. She always has before," the source adds.

In the petition, Jamie notes, "If Ms. Spears has the capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity to handle other contractual and business matters." The filing goes on to say Britney's circumstances have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."