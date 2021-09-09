 
 

Zachary Levi Not Impressed by His Marvel Role in 'Thor' Movies

Zachary Levi Not Impressed by His Marvel Role in 'Thor' Movies
Walt Disney Pictures
Movie

While he's disappointed by his small role in two 'Thor' movies, the 'Shazam!' actor finds it 'unbelievably cool' to get reborn in DC Universe after being killed off in Marvel.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zachary Levi was disappointed with his role in the "Thor" movies.

The 40-year-old actor - who played Warrior Three member Fandral in "The Dark World" and "Ragnarok" after having to quit the first movie due to scheduling conflicts with his show "Chuck" - had a second chance at the part when Josh Dallas left the role, but it wasn't what he expected.

Speaking at the 2021 DragonCon, he said, "To be honest, I had seen the first one, and I didn't really feel like The Warriors Three were used all that well."

"So, I was like, 'Hey, are you going to actually use these folks?' And they said, 'Oh no, we're gonna use The Warriors Three a lot in Thor: The Dark World. A lot. Yeah, you're going to be busy.' "

  See also...

"And I was like, 'Okay,' so I signed up for it... I didn't have that much to do, you know? And really, nothing to do in the third one."

Levi admitted he knew the Asgardian warrior would be dying in the third instalment, but he thought he'd have more to do before the character was killed off.

"I knew I was going to die in the third one," he explained. "I didn't know I was going to die having said nothing. Even the few words they gave me were going to be taken away… and even if I didn't die, they were probably going to snap me out of existence anyway, who am I kidding?"

However, the "Shazam!" star insisted he is still "grateful" for being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I died in the Marvel Universe... and then I got reborn in the DC Universe," he added. "And I can't even tell you how unbelievably cool that is and how grateful I am for that."

You can share this post!

Danielle Herrington Shows Off Stunning Post-Baby Body as She Introduces Baby Son

'DWTS' Season 30 Cast Include 'The Bachelor' Favorite, Country Star, NBA Player and Wrestler
Related Posts
Mark Ruffalo's Accidental 'Thor: Ragnarok' Live Stream Called 'Genius' by Kevin Feige

Mark Ruffalo's Accidental 'Thor: Ragnarok' Live Stream Called 'Genius' by Kevin Feige

Tessa Thompson Says 'Thor 4' May Happen With Taika Waititi Returning

Tessa Thompson Says 'Thor 4' May Happen With Taika Waititi Returning

Most Read
Optimus Prime Looks Sleek in First Look From 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
Movie

Optimus Prime Looks Sleek in First Look From 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Get First Look at Jason Momoa's New Costume in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Get First Look at Jason Momoa's New Costume in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

'Last Night in Soho' Director Asks Fans Not to Share Spoilers After Venice Film Festival Premiere

'Last Night in Soho' Director Asks Fans Not to Share Spoilers After Venice Film Festival Premiere

Carole Baskin Brands 'The Conservation Game' as Documentary She Thought 'Tiger King' Would Be

Carole Baskin Brands 'The Conservation Game' as Documentary She Thought 'Tiger King' Would Be

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Shatters All-Time Labor Day Record

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Shatters All-Time Labor Day Record

Leslie Odom Jr. Likens 'Many Saints of Newark' Secretive Audition to MCU's

Leslie Odom Jr. Likens 'Many Saints of Newark' Secretive Audition to MCU's

Jane Birkin Calls Off American Film Festival Appearance Following Minor Stroke

Jane Birkin Calls Off American Film Festival Appearance Following Minor Stroke

Benedict Cumberbatch Believes Actors' Sexuality Should Not Affect Their Roles

Benedict Cumberbatch Believes Actors' Sexuality Should Not Affect Their Roles

'The Matrix Resurrections' Unveils First Look With Alternate Teasers

'The Matrix Resurrections' Unveils First Look With Alternate Teasers

First Look at Patrick Wilson's Orm in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reveals Shocking Downgrade

First Look at Patrick Wilson's Orm in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Reveals Shocking Downgrade

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Lands on Amazon Prime

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Lands on Amazon Prime

Zachary Levi Not Impressed by His Marvel Role in 'Thor' Movies

Zachary Levi Not Impressed by His Marvel Role in 'Thor' Movies