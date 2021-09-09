 
 

'Umbrellas of Cherbourg' Star Nino Castelnuovo Dies at 84

Parc Film
The actor perhaps best known for his role in the classic critically-acclaimed musical 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' passed away at the age of 84 early this week.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Italian movie star Nino Castelnuovo has died aged 84.

The actor, most well known for his role in classic film "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg", passed away on Monday (06Sep21), according to Italy's La Repubblica.

As well as playing Guy Foucher in Jacques Demy's 1964 Oscar-nominated drama, Castelnuovo starred in movies such as "Un maledetto imbroglio" and "Rocco and His Brothers", and in TV shows such as "Escapade in Florence" and "I promessi sposi".

He made a brief appearance in 1996 movie "The English Patient" while his final performance came in 2016's "The Legacy Run".

The classic "Umbrellas of Cherbourg" later became a major inspiration for Damien Chazelle as he worked on his 2016's critically-acclaimed romantic musical "La La Land".

"I'm not the only one who cries during this movie," the director claimed, saying he watched the classic film multiple times. "It hits you like a ton of bricks."

Chazelle was initially caught off guard by Jacques Demy's approach before it eventually grew on him. "[It's] not a standard series of songs," he pointed out.

Agreeing that "[the film's] rhythms aren't the rhythms of MGM musicals," he noted, "It's about as far away from a Broadway musical you can get."

Chazelle went on to take home the Best Director title at the Academy Awards while Emma Stone was named the Best Actress at the Oscars.

