Annasophia Robb Flaunts New Ring Following Trevor Paul Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'Sex and the City' TV prequel is beaming as she shows off her new rock after getting engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Trevor Paul.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Carrie Diaries" star Annasophia Robb is engaged.

The former child star took to Instagram on Tuesday (07Sep21) to reveal her boyfriend Trevor Paul is now her fiance.

"I want to be with you everywhere!" she gushed alongside a photo of the pair, celebrating. "And now I get to We got engaged!!! (sic)"

"YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He's my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b**ch, I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!"

The couple started dating in 2019.

Friends and fans were quick to celebrate the happy couple in the comments of Robb's post.

Chloe Sevigny, her costar in the 2019 mini-series "The Act", wrote "Yay!!!! Congrats!!!"

"Queer Eye" 's Tan France wrote, "HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you," and Robb's "Little Fires Everywhere" costar Lexi Underwood added, "Congratulations!!"

Amy Harris, who was an executive producer on "The Carrie Diaries", starring Robb, wrote, "So happy for you two!!! Love the joy that is all over that beautiful face of yours!!"

In a previous chat about life amid pandemic, Annasophia Robb expressed her gratitude for being able to be with her loved ones including boyfriend. "Luckily I am with my boyfriend and our roommate. It's been really fun," she told Flaunt magazine.

"We did a virtual Prom, which was so fun because prom is cancelled. We all got dressed up and one of my friends made a playlist and his mom zoomed in, who was the quote on quote chaperone. We all danced for three hours!"

She also made sure to check in on her relatives who lived far away from her, "Both of my surviving grandparents are in retirement homes right now and they are locked. So, I have been making sure to call them and check in and see how they are doing."