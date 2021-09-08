Bill Cosby's Jail Release Disgusts His Accuser Andrea Constand

WENN Celebrity

The woman who accused 'The Cosby Show' star of sexual assault slams the decision to overturn his conviction as she calls him 'a sexually violent predator.'

AceShowbiz - Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand has broken her silence following the comedian's release from jail, calling the TV star "a sexually violent predator."

Cosby spent three years behind bars after he was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Constand in 2004, but his conviction was overturned in June (21), days before he was granted his freedom.

His accuser previously told reporters she was "shocked" and "disappointed" by the news Cosby was getting out of jail, and now she has given her first interview since the comedian's release.

"He's a sexually violent predator who basically was let out of jail," she told U.S. morning show "Today" on Tuesday (07Sep21), adding she was disgusted by images of "Fatherhood" star raising his fist in triumph.

"It didn't surprise me, given the level of the arrogance and having no remorse. During the time he was incarcerated, absolutely zero remorse for what he did to me."

"Bill Cosby walks free, but it doesn't change the fact that my testimony was believed."

The comedian was convicted of three counts of indecent aggravated assault against Constand in 2018 and sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison.

Andrea adds, "I have come way too far to go back to that place to wonder whether it's all worth it or to have regrets, but it was worth it because I didn't feel alone. I had a whole community, a whole army of women and other survivors, strangers, family, friends, who were right there with me."

More than 60 women have accused "The Cosby Show" star of sexual assault.

Constand's new memoir about her experiences with the now-freed TV star and the criminal justice system, "The Moment", is out on Tuesday.