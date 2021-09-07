Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Instagram Celebrity

While the 'See You Again' hitmaker tries to flirt with her in front of a packed crowd, the 'I Should Have Cheated' singer cannot hide her awkward reaction.

AceShowbiz - Wiz Khalifa has tried to shoot his shot with Keyshia Cole. When performing at a Las Vegas club together, the "See You Again" hitmaker serenaded the "I Should Have Cheated" songstress with a little song in front of a packed crowd.

Making use of Instagram Story on Sunday night, September 5, the 39-year-old singer first shared a video of the rapper giving her a middle finger and a peace sign while taking the stage of Sophia's Gentlemen's Club. She then posted a clip of him singing a special song for her, prompting fans to scream in excitement.

While Wiz tried to flirt with her, Keyshia couldn't hide her awkward reaction. In the caption of the footage, she penned, "Play to damn much," adding a woman facepalming emoji.

Fans have since shown their support for the pair to be an item. "He need to be bc im here for it !! Keyshia need somebody who gone really get her together. It'll be Wiz for sure," one fan opined, before another gushed, "yes. They would be hella cute together." A third then echoed, "They would make a cute couple."

Both Wiz and Keyshia are divorcees. The "Black and Yellow" spitter was previously married to model Amber Rose from 2013 to 2016. Together, they share 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. The "I Remember" singer, meanwhile, was previously married to former NBA star Daniel Gibson from 2011 to 2017. She has since moved on with Niko Khale but reportedly called it quits in July 2020.

Keyshia and Daniel, who share 11-year-old son Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr. together, finalized their divorce in September that year. Keyshia announced at that time, "I'm so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!! This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post, that the weight is lifted from over both our heads #PARTY IN #MALIBU."