Summer Walker and Rumored Beau Give Fans a Look at Their Date Night

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Girl Need Love' singer and her alleged boyfriend, whose Instagram handle is @lvrdpharoh, both take to their respective accounts to post a video of a rose petal-filled hallway.

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker's new rumored boyfriend has been unveiled. The "Girl Need Love" singer and her new love recently took to their respective social media accounts to give fans a look at their date night.

The 25-year-old musician and the man, whose Instagram handle is @lvrdpharoh, made use of their Instagram Stories to post the same video showing a rose petal-filled hallway. There were also dozens of candles placed as decorations.

Both Summer and her unnamed man have yet to confirm whether they are dating. The Atlanta star, however, seemingly brought him up when slamming her baby daddy London On Da Track around a week prior.

At that time, Summer first wrote on her Instagram Story, "London calling & dm'ng everyone around me cause he BLOCKED talking bout if you care about summer get that n***a away from her. so if anything happens to me it was him." She further fumed, "Ghetto baby daddy from hell."

"I be minding my business & NEVER call him unless it's about the well being of my child. Smh crazy mf," the R&B star went on. "& 'that n***a' has been raising your child since 2 months cause you ain't s**t & wouldn't help me. You need to stop threatening people & tell him thank you, f***kin weirdo."

As for the music producer, he has fired back at his baby mama as he accused her of lying. "S**t so goofy s**t ain't even funny atp n I really be trynna spare shawty cuz I understand her mental health ain't where it need to be," he penned on Instgaram Story. "But da lying s**t gotta stop."

"Calling ?? Dm'in?? Who?? For What?? Post the current receipts if s**t accurate don't lie," London then denied Summer's claims about reaching out to her. "PLUS My new woman ain't going for no s**t like that."